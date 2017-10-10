Police investigate caravan theft from Bersham

Police are appealing for witnesses after a caravan was stolen in Wrexham.

At about 3.30pm on Thursday, offenders stole a white Bailey Pageant Provens five-berth single axle caravan from the Bersham area of Wrexham.

Investigators would like anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour or activity in the area to contact North Wales Police control room direct via web live chat at www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

Alternatively, call 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference RC17151466.