Llandudno mayor's romantic wedding anniversary holiday ruined by Monarch Airlines collapse

A MAYOR’S romantic wedding anniversary celebration was marred by the Monarch Airlines collapse.

Cllr Francis Davies and his wife Sonia were celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary in Madeira when he received the bad news.

He said he was hiking on a mountain when a friend rang him and told him Monarch had collapsed and flights had been cancelled.

Cllr Davies said: “It was supposed to be a lovely four day break in Madeira but in the end it turned out we spent two, three days stressed about getting back.

“We were trying to make the best of a special anniversary but it didn’t pan out.

“It’s one of those things you think it won’t happen to me.”

Luckily for Cllr Davies and his wife they were able to find a flight back on the same day they had originally booked.

However, having been told the wrong time they spent a whole day waiting in the airport for their flight, with Thompson, only to have that delayed.

The couple finally touched down in the UK at around 9pm, having been up to go to the airport at 6am, and only getting back to bed at 12.40am.

Cllr Davies said: “I was so glad to be home. At least we got out the same day, the day before there were no flights coming into Madeira.

“I just wanted to chill and have a lovely time but at least we got back safe in one piece and weren’t injured.”