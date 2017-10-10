Halloween drive-in cinema plans at Bangor-on-Dee cancelled

A Halloween drive-in cinema event has been cancelled.

The event, due to be held at Bangor-on-Dee Racecourse on Sunday, October 29, will no longer go ahead.

The cinema company hired to screen the event was unable to secure the required OFCOM licence to broadcast sound into cars on the evening via an FM frequency.

Tickets for the event were not put out to general sale.

However, advance buyers who were able to purchase a ticket during the priority window due to their ownership of a This Is Wrexham card, will be given a full refund on production of their ticket at the Tourist Information Centre in Lambpit Street.

In addition to the refund, those who purchased tickets in advance will also be given a free ticket for the Christmas Cinema on December 3.

Wrexham Council event manager, Amanda Davies, said: “The whole team has worked furiously to try and find a solution for this over the last week.

“We trusted the cinema screening company to obtain our OFCOM licence as part of their commission.

“The outdoor cinema screenings so far this year have been a great success and while we have had to regrettably take the decision to cancel the Halloween showing, we stress that our planned Christmas Town Centre Drive-In Movies on December 3 are totally unaffected and will still be going ahead.”