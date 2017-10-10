Concerns for missing Caernarfon woman

Concerns have been raised for a woman missing from Caernarfon.
Jane Elizabeth Mitchell, 41, was last seen in the town earlier on Tuesday.
Anyone with information relating to Jane's whereabouts is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference 14818.
Jane Elizabeth Mitchell 41 #missing from #Caernarfon since early today. Concerns for her welfare. Phone Police on 101 if seen. pic.twitter.com/gjh2TxmONh— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) October 10, 2017
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on