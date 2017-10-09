Police appeal after burglars target neighbours in Rhuddlan

JEWELLERY and cash was stolen during two burglaries in Rhuddlan.

Two neighbouring properties were targetted on Thursday, October 5. The burglaries happened sometime before 11pm.

DC 2879 Stuart Goldsack, of North Wales Police, said: “We are actively pursuing positive lines of enquiry and are urging anyone who may have seen someone acting suspiciously in the Rhuddlan area to contact Police.”

Anyone with any information relating to the burglaries is asked to call DC Goldsack at St Asaph CID on 101 quoting reference RC17151672 Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.