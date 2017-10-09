Manufacturing giant celebrates 25 years on Deeside

A MANUFACTURING giant has celebrated 25 years on Deeside.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing (UK) Ltd has marked the milestone for quarter of a century making vehicle engines in Wales with a special ceremony.

The guests of honour at Friday’s event were cabinet secretary for economy and infrastructure, Ken Skates AM and Minister for the UK Government in Wales, Guto Bebb.

Since the start of engine production in 1992 the plant has produced over 5.1 million engines and in 2010 it became the first plant outside Japan to manufacture Toyota’s class leading hybrid engine.

The engine plant currently supplies to Toyota plants in Europe and across the world

The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in North Wales produces 1.6ltr and 1.8ltr petrol engines and the 1.8ltr hybrid engines

Speaking about this milestone, economy secretary Mr Skates said: “I’m delighted to be at Toyota to celebrate 25 years of engine production here on Deeside.

“We’re proud of our strong relationship with Toyota, indeed they are one of our key anchor companies and of huge strategic importance to the North Wales and broader Welsh economy.

“Toyota are known and respected throughout the world.

“As a Welsh Government, we look forward to continuing our productive relationship with the company and I’m optimistict there will many more milestones ahead for us to celebrate together.”

Minister at Westminster Guto Bebb, who was born in Wrexham, said: “I’ve been delighted to witness the benefits of Toyota’s longstanding investment in Deeside to the North Wales regional economy.

“Today’s a celebration of the sustainable employment created by Toyota in the area, contributing to a stronger Welsh and UK economy.

“It is also a recognition of the plant’s commitment to cutting edge engine technology, making Wales a leading exporter in the hybrid engine field.”

Toyota Manufacturing UK director Jim Crosbie added: “This is an important milestone for us.

“It confirms Toyota’s long term commitment to the economy and providing employment in advanced manufacturing in Wales.

“We’re proud to be in Wales and would like to thank the Welsh and local governments, our local communities and particularly our members and customers.

“Today is an opportunity for everyone involved with Toyota in Wales to celebrate the achievements of the last 25 years and look forward to the new challenges and opportunities in the years to come.”