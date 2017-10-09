Holywell bids to secure county funding

COMMUNITY leaders are anxious to show their town is Flintshire’s ‘capital of tourism’ in a bid to bag £250,000 of regeneration money.

The six-figure Welsh Government grant is up for grabs for Flitnshire Council to distribute to the area which needs it most.

Holywell Town Council is keen to get its hands on the cash and is aiming to prove the town can attract visitors.

At a meeting of the Holywell and Greenfield development and transport sub-committee Cllr Ted Palmer said: “If we don’t have the backing of Flintshire Council, we go down.

“Flintshire decides, and as much as we want to show off our town and argue our case, if they decide Deeside or Mold are more important, that’s it.

“We need to show Holywell town centre is more important. Holywell is the capital for tourism in Flintshire – there’s more tourism, culture and history than any other town.”

Sub-committee members welcomed Peter James, Welsh Government regeneration manager, to discuss available interest free loans which all Flintshire town councils can apply to use.

The Welsh Government has put forward loans including the Town Centre Loans Fund, offering a maximum of £250,000 to Flintshire Council to distribute to the area where town centre intervention is most needed.

This includes a five-year repayment plan and councillors are eager to put a Holywell business plan forward in a bid to benefit from the fund.

Mr James said: “If the proposed scheme is interesting enough, with a good business plan we can easily support this if it’s a good idea.

“The funding is not a big commitment to us [the Welsh Government] as we eventually get the money back.

“This interest-free loan can make a borderline benefit to town centres and the money is available now.”

Martin Fearnley, community engagement officer at Holywell Council, said: “We have a couple of available options for this funding – the NatWest building, the other bank buildings, the museum.”

A second potential funding pot is the Town Centre Loan Fund, where ‘gift’ funding of £25,000-£30,000 will be made available to support town centre partnerships in drawing plans for big business improvements within the district.

Mr James said: “We put the money forward to help businesses get started. We facilitate the kick-start the promotion or physical improvement.

“This has worked particlarly well in Chester and Cardiff which are big places, but Colwyn Bay is a good smaller example where a mechanism was brought in to put empty shops into use through leases gained on a flexi roll monthly basis.”

Councillors were told this type of funding would only be viable if all businesses are on board and, Mr James added, there could be mixed reactions as to where the money was placed within the town.

Mr Fearnley suggested “little start-up shops” with low weekly rentals would help pump money back into Holywell high street.

Cllr Palmer, however, was wary that the size of buildings, including the former NatWest Bank, would require a large amount of rent and could possibly land the town council with heavy bills.

He added the backing of Flintshire Council was crucial to secure potential funding for Holywell and a meeting would be needed soon to bring together business, events and tourism interests.

It was decided to invite leading figures from Flintshire Council, including Clare Budden, chief officer community and enterprise, to the next full town council meeting on October 17 to “find out where we are, what we have to do and what we have to work with,” which will “at least get the ball rolling”.