Dog shelter plea for food to feed animals in winter

A DOG shelter owner is desperately seeking food for its four-legged residents ahead of the winter.

Tina Williams, of Infinity Animal Rescue in Waen, near St Asaph, is appealing for donations to keep up care for six dogs after taking over the charity in March this year with her friend Lynn Roberts.

Mrs Williams said: “Coming up to winter we struggle more and more with bills and food.

”As we’ve only been doing this for less than a year we’ve struggled to hold things like dog shows to raise money.

The two friends had previously volunteered at Merlyn Kennels on the same site,which closed when owner Jill Owen retired after 10 years.

Mrs Williams added: “We just couldn’t bear to see these dogs lose their homes again so we decided to keep the charity going under a new name.”

The charity currently houses six dogs in their kennels, but aims to keep animals away from a kennel environment wherever possible, preferring to find foster homes for abandoned dogs.

When necessary, the shelter does temporarily rehome dogs in warm kennels with heat lamps and blankets, but these are unfortunately very expensive.

Mrs Williams said: “We’re totally self-funded, so we have to rely on donations or else we have to foot the bill for caring for the dogs ourselves.”

The charity is considering a variety of ways to encourage donations, including a shoebox appeal for treats, food and blankets and weekly £1.50 dog sponsorship.

For more information, call Mrs Williams on 07796 522033 or visit infinityrescue.com.