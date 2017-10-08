Plans to create spa facility at Caer Rhun Hall

PLANS have been put forward to create a spa facility at a Grade II listed building that hosts weddings, functions and conferences.

Proposals submitted to Conwy County Council consists of converting, extending and combining the conference room and squash court at Caer Rhun Hall, in the Conwy valley, to form a spa. The annex is also to be extended in order to create guest bedrooms.

The site has been used for many years as a residential accountancy college and in 1987, diversified into country house hotel and conference centre which hosted wedding, parties and corporate events.

Following the retirement of the previous owner who ran the accountancy college, the college has closed down and Northern Powerhouse Developments has acquired the site with a view of refurbishing and improving the buildings to provide a high quality boutique hotel.

A design and access statement into the plans reads: “The proposed spa facility would comprise of two main wings to the North and South. The Southern wing would include the reception area, changing rooms and a fitness suite.

“The Northern wing will include the spa rooms. Both wings would be connected together by a glass walkway.”