Brave Rhyl bully victim speaks out about ordeal and says matters 'can be resolved'

A BULLYING victim has bravely spoken out about her ordeal in the hope of helping others get through their experience.

The 10-year-old girl, of Rhyl, who has asked not to be named, saw the Journal’s report about Danielle Ingleson who was forced to pull her son, Branden, nine, out of school after he had been subjected to bullying at Ysgol Mair.

The pupil, who is in her last year at Ysgol Mair, was also bullied at the Rhyl based school on and off for three years. She has been pushed, had her hair pulled and had her feet stamped on. She has now come out the other side and is keen to tell others that with the right support, situations can be resolved.

The girl’s mother, said: “My daughter wanted to speak out. She wanted to stick up for her teachers the same way they have stuck up for her.

“She is in year six now and the bullying took place when she was in year three, when she moved into the juniors. She started asking me what certain words meant, and if it was wrong to call people them words.

“Over time it progressed to her having her hair pulled, being called fat. She would try and vomit and cry to get out of going to school.

“We approached her teacher at the time who said she would keep an eye on the situation. It didn't stop and at first, I genuinely didn't think the school was taking it seriously. She begged me to move schools, she said I am always sad in school. It was heartbreaking.”

The mother refused to give up and got in touch with Rev Fr Charles Ramsay, who serves in the Parish of Rhyl and is chairman of the Diocesan Commission for Ongoing Ministerial Formation.

”I asked for advice,” Kate said. “I then informed the headteacher what steps I had taken. The bullying stopped for a while, but then started again – they pulled her hair and stamped on her feet.

“The next school year, I insisted we get something done about this. After all the phone calls, sitting in the office, talking to teachers, the tide’s started to turn. The teachers have been brilliant and gave her a chance to join a friendship group. She started to gain confidence, she had a ‘go to teacher’ who she could approach.

“It took some pushing, but my daughter is one of the lucky ones – she has come out the otherside. She has come on leaps and bounds.

“The Blessed Edward Jones bullying and the other lad at Ysgol Mair [Branden] is disgusting. More needs to be done to help kids through bullying. We need more people for them to go to, more people for them to listen to. Bullying is ruining some these kids.”

A spokesman for Denbighshire County Council said: “All policies in relation to preventing bullying aim to create a stimulating and secure environment so that pupils can develop to their full capability. In the vast majority of cases schools are very successful in the implementation of these policies and succeed in their aim. It would be inappropriate to comment on individual pupils but it is very pleasing to hear of cases where the dedication of our school staff is recognised and appreciated.”