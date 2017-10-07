Powys' first extra care home, Glan Yr Afon, opens in Newtown

THE first extra care scheme in Powys has officially opened in Newtown.

Councillor Rosemarie Harris, Leader of Powys County Council, officially opened Llys Glan yr Afon, Powys’s first extra care scheme, by cutting a ribbon and burying a time capsule.

The state-of-the art £7.5 million development in Newtown, part funded by a £4 million Social Housing Grant from the Welsh Government, has been developed by Wales and West Housing in partnership with Powys County Council.

Wales and West Housing funded the remainder with £3.5 million.

Cllr Rosemarie Harris said: “The aim of an extra care scheme is to offer residents of all ages the opportunity to remain independent in their home, but also feel assured that there is care and support throughout the year should they need it.

“I am very impressed by the scheme.

“It is clear that Wales & West Housing have huge experience in offering a high standard of care and facilities.

“There is a growing demand for quality social care accommodation in the area, and I’m also pleased that the housing association has also forged good working relationships with many local organisations.”

Anwyl Construction were contracted to provide 48 energy efficient apartments for affordable rent, bringing the total of Wales & West Housing affordable homes in Powys to more than 1,000.

The development is the third extra care scheme completed by Wales and West Housing, and follows award-winning Llys Jasmine in Flintshire and Nant y Mor extra care scheme in Denbighshire.

Guests enjoyed cakes made by Castell Catering, the catering arm of Wales and West Housing, who provide nutritional meals for residents in The Orangery restaurant.

Pupils from Ysgol Penygloddfa and Ysgol Dafydd Llwyd also sang at the ceremony.

Anne Hinchey, chief executive of Wales and West Housing, said: “We are delighted to have worked in partnership with Powys County Council to bring extra care housing to the county and thank Cllr Rosemarie Harris for officially opening the scheme.

“It is wonderful to see how the residents have settled in.

“Wales and West Housing believes in making a difference to people’s lives, homes and communities and Newtown’s extra care scheme has offered an excellent option previously unavailable to the people of Powys.”