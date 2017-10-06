Man found dead in vehicle at Prestatyn beach

Sat Oct 07, 2017
Reporter:
Suzanne Kendrick
Friday 6 October 2017 15:35
A man has been found dead in a vehicle.
North Wales Police were called to a site near Barkby Beach, Prestatyn, this afternoon.
The death is not believed to be suspicious.
