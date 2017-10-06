Holywell Football Club's fundraising bid for family of hit and run victim

A FOOTBALL club is raising money to help towards the funeral costs of a youth player killed in a hit and run.

Eighteen-year-old Liam Simpson, of Greenfield, died on Saturday evening after being struck by a black BMW on Well Hill in Holywell.

North Wales Police have arrested three people in connection with his death.

A 23-year-old woman has since been released but remains under investigation, while two men – aged 28 and 21, from the local area – remain under arrest while still in hospital.

Liam was a defender for Holywell Town FC’s youth-team and was due to play in a cup match the next day.

The football club has set up an online fundraising page with the aim of raising £3,000 to help support his family with his funeral and any additional costs.

Holywell Town FC chairman Sean Elliott said: “Holywell Town Football Club and the wider close-knit community have been left stunned by the hit and run incident early in the evening of September 30 that killed Liam Simpson.

“Liam had made his first couple of appearances at full back for Holywell Town FC under 19s and was due to feature in a Welsh Youth Cup fixture on Sunday, October 1, but didn’t arrive at his pick up point.

“The local community has rallied around and reaction to this tragedy has been heartwarming, with local businesses holding raffles etc.”

Mr Elliott added: “At Holywell Town FC, we aim to raise funds through the football and sporting community to support the family through the difficult times, funeral and beyond while they come to terms with Liam’s loss.

“All funds raised will be distributed direct to the family.

“Please donate whatever you can, however small, to help them.

”Many, many thanks for your support.”

Paying tribute after his death, Liam’s mother Vicky Simpson said: “He had an amazing sense of humour and was loved by everyone that knew him.

”Our lives will never be the same again, our hearts are broken.

”Liam will be missed forever by everyone whose lives he has ever touched and anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him.”

Det Chief Insp Andrew Williams said: “People from all walks of life are understandably disgusted by what has happened and it is quite clear to me that they want to help.

”I am sincerely grateful to those who have come forward so far. They have undoubtedly helped us in reaching this point in the investigation.

”Nevertheless, there is still a huge amount of work to do to make sure those responsible for Liam’s death, and the subsequent torturous ordeal his loved ones and friends are now suffering, are held fully accountable for what they have done.

“Therefore once again I encourage anyone with any information, no matter how minor they feel it may be, to come forward. I am more than happy to take calls through the 101 system or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

Another JustGiving page has already been set up in memory of the teenager by Mr Simpson’s friends, which aims to raise £2,000 in his memory.

The football club’s JustGiving page can be found at – www.justgiving.com/

crowdfunding/liam-simpson