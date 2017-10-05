Retail development that could create 120 jobs in Flint passed

Plans for two new retail chains that could bring more than 100 jobs have been approved.

Members of Flintshire Council’s planning committee have given their backing to an application put forward by developers to construct new retail units on land at Flintshire Retail Park opposite the Jade Jones Pavilion in Flint.

The plans by Hollins Murray Group will provide-four units to be used by Deeside based supermarket chain Iceland and discount retailer HomeBargains.

Keith Jones, agent on behalf of the applicant, said he was very pleased the plans had been recommended for approval and that a number of retailers were fully behind the scheme.

Mr Jones added that between 90 and 120 jobs could be created as a result of the development that represented “important further investment in Flint town centre”.

He said the new units would also add “improved consumer choice” to the area.

Cllr David Cox, Flint Coleshill ward member, said the scheme would “add value to the town” but had slight reservation on the number of toilet facilities available.

Cllr Derek Butler, cabinet member for economic development, said the county’s business development team “fully support” the application and it was “most welcome” adding to “the offer of Flint”.

The four proposed units would cover 3,584sqm with proposed operating hours of 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 8am to 6pm on Sunday.

Some councillors expressed concerns regarding the reduction of available car parking spaces on the site.

As per the application, modifications to the current layout of the land would provide 121 car parking spaces with a design said to be “developed in a contemporary, modern style” in keeping with the existing retail park.

Cllr Patrick Heesom said there were “some transport issues” in Flint that were “absolutely horrendous” and the town itself was an “absolute nightmare” for traffic.

The Mostyn councillor added that until traffic and travel issues were solved, the town would be “lamentably impoverished time after time”.

Cllr Cox said in response that as the town was being regenerated, parking and traffic issues were “one of the difficulties people expected for a while”.