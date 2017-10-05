Charity night in memory of Wrexham's 'Mr Clubland'

THE sound of the Wrexham’s heyday will return to the town in memory of one of the key figures in its nightlife.

Kerry Wycherley was known by many in Wrexham as ‘Mr Clubland’ for his ownership of Sgt Peppers, one of the town’s most successful venues during the 1980s.

He died in June 2013 aged 64 and now family and friends are organising a reunion to be held on October 20, with proceeds from the event going to Nightingale House.

Kerry was survived by his wife, Julie, and children Adele, Leon and Damon.

The free event is to be held at the Soul Suite on Hill Street, run by Kerry’s friends Carl Blythen and Julie Ellis, who are organising the night along with Kerry’s wife, Julie and daughter, Adele.

Mr Blythen said: “We were just talking that it would be something nice to do and we thought it would be appropriate to hold it somewhere in town because he was a town man – he was pure showbiz.

“He did a lot for charity and it is just nice to give something back to Nightingale House as well as for Kerry and his family.

“We are hoping it is going to be massive. We just want to raise as much money as possible and get people together in memory of Kerry.

“He was a Wrexham man so this is the perfect place for it.”

Lots of former staff are expected to attend the event and Peppers DJ Gary Joy will be among those playing hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s on the night.

Mrs Wycherley said: “The whole thing is about Kerry and I think it is the most appropriate way to remember him because it is music driven, it is in town in a club, which is what he absolutely loved.

“It was his life really and he just thrived on that. I’m sure there will be some stories about him flying around on the night.

“Kerry spent four nights in Nightingale House and you couldn’t fault the care he got – it was phenomenal. For that, they deserve all the help we can give them.”

Adele added: “We have not done anything since he passed away because we haven’t been ready but now we feel like it’s the right time.

“We had considered doing a reunion at Peppers but when the building went, that was out of the window.”

As well as his involvement in Wrexham’s nightlife, Kerry was an avid supporter of Wrexham AFC and regularly sponsored games and started the 50/50 draw at Joey Jones’ testimonial, which still runs today.

He was heavily involved in Wrexham AFC for a number of years and supported the club in many ways including letting any injured players use his sports club facilities to help rehabilitate them.

The event will be held on

October 20 at Soul Suite on Hill Street, Wrexham, with doors opening at 7.30pm.

Entry is free and donations will be taken on the night for Nightingale House Hospice.