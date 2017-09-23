Denbighshire Council toasts performance success following the release of new data

DENBIGHSHIRE County Council is celebrating successes in a number of areas following the release of new performance data for local authorities in Wales.

Local Government Data Unit’s results for 2016-17, which compare the performance of councils on a range of issues. show that Denbigshire performed in the top half for the majority of activities it was assessed against, when compared with other councils.

It had one of the lowest waiting times for delivering disabled facilities grants; one of the highest rates for turning private sector dwellings into occupied through direct action by the council; 100 per cent of final statements of special education need issued within 26 weeks and one of the lowest sickness absence rates.

The authority also did well in supporting leisure and culture. It is the first time the number of visits to public libraries per 1,000 population has increased since the indicator was introduced.

Across Wales, the year on year change ranged from an increase of 1,030 visits per 1,000 population in Denbighshire to a decrease of 880 visits per 1,000 population in Wrexham.

Areas the authority fell down on included providing a clean and safe environment. The level of cleanliness rose in Ceredigion, for example, by seven percentage points but fell in Denbighshire by seven percentage points.

Denbighshire had the lowest number of measures appearing in the bottom quarter out of any authority in Wales. It had also shown an improvement in 17 out of 25 indicators it was assessed against. Cllr Julian Thompson-Hill, cabinet lead member for finance, with responsibility for business performance, said: “This report makes very pleasing reading and reflects the commitment and dedication of both staff and councillors for Denbighshire to be a continuing high performing authority, providing the best quality services to its residents and its communities. This is at a time of on-going financial pressures.

“The headlines speak for themselves and we are proud of our achievements.

”However, we recognise that there is always room for further improvement and we will not become complacent as we work to continue to be as good as we can possibly be in all areas.”