Wrexham hospice benefits from a life less ordinary...

A man has chronicled events from his 92 years of life to raise funds for a hospice.

Ken Jones, of Gwernymynydd near Mold, has raised £1,105 for Nightingale House Hospice in Wrexham through the writing and sales of a mini book entitled Ninety Two Years and Counting, The Extraordinary Ordinary Life of Ken Jones.

The book, written with the help of a friend, tracks Ken’s life from his birth in his aunty’s pub The Rose and Crown in New Brighton in 1925.

It charts his near-miss career as a professional footballer with Wolverhampton Wanderers to being shot in the war at 18, his work as a bus conductor and a school attendance officer – as well as his joy at continuing to play an active part in life in and around his home town to this day, including his enduring role as a school governor.

His writer friend, who prefers to remain in the background, said: “Ken has had a fascinating life and it was a privilege to help him tell his story.

“The book is full of anecdotes and interesting tales that local people will find interesting.

“It’s a book that shows how life can take us in unexpected directions too. The day Ken was selected for a football trial was the day he was called to join the Royal Navy.

“To this day he wonders how different his life could have been had he gone down that route.

“To many in Mold, Ken is forever known as ‘Mr Twig’ – having spent 25 years as a school attendance officer.

“The book relays many adventures and humorous incidents during that time – as well as stories of his time as a cleaner then a bus conductor with the Crosville company.

“Among the most fascinating snippets are those from Ken’s time working in the munitions factory in Rhydymwyn, in the Home Guard and on active service during the war.”

Mr Jones, who is modest about his life experiences, adds: “I never imagined there would be a book about my life but my friends had been trying to persuade me to write things down for a while.

“I’m so glad to have been able to raise money for Nightingale House through its sales.

“I’m fortunate to still enjoy the company of friends and acquaintances and I enjoy making my way to Mold most days of the week, going from shop to shop chatting to people who’ve known me over the years.

“There are still calls of hello Mr Twig wherever I go – young boys I knew who are now middle aged men!

“I’ve had a blessed life that continues to give me pleasure and opens up new experiences and adventures.”

Fundraiser Debbie Barton has thanked Mr Jones on behalf of Nightingale House. She said: “As a Mold girl myself, I’ve known Mr Jones for a long time and was delighted to be able to read his life story.

“It is a great read. We are so grateful to him for supporting the hospice and what a fantastic amount to raise.

“This contribution helps us in our work caring for local people and their families affected by life-threatening or life-limiting illness, and really is appreciated.

“It was a delight to welcome Mr Jones to Nightingale House on the occasion of his 92nd birthday and to celebrate with him with a cake from our Caffi Cwtch. We wish him every happiness in the future.”