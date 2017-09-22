Man denies alleged Connah's Quay murder

A Liverpool man charged with murder will go on trial in November.

David John Woods, 19, from Marsh Lane in Bootle, Liverpool, is accused of the murder of Matthew Cassidy, 19, also of Liverpool, at Bethel Place, Connah’s Quay High Street, in May.

Woods appeared today at a pre-trial review at Mold Crown Court in a three way live television link between him at Altcourse Prison in Liverpool and Judge Keith Thomas at Swansea Crown Court.

He formally entered his not guilty plea this morning.

Prosecuting barrister Elen Owen said the trial, which was expected to last two weeks, was listed to start on November 27.

The charge of murder arises from an alleged stabbing incident on May 29.

Woods, represented by barrister Michael Bagley, said nothing other than to confirm his identity.

There was no application for bail and he was remanded in custody pending the trial.