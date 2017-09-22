Man denies alleged abduction attempt outside a leisure centre in Flint

A man has denied a charge of trying to abduct a little girl from outside a North Wales Leisure Centre.

Krzysztof Ogonowski, 50, appeared at Mold Crown Court this morning via a live television link from Altcourse Prison in Liverpool.

He pleaded not guilty to attempting to abduct the girl aged four from outside The Jade Jones Pavilion in Flint on August 20.

Judge Rhys Rowlands further remanded him in custody and the trial date was fixed for December 19.

Ogonowski, of Maes y Coed in Flint, is alleged to have tried to take the child away from the lawful control of her mother on a Sunday afternoon at the leisure centre where hundreds of children were attending a Morris Dancing contest.

Ogonowski followed the proceedings with the aid of a Polish interpreter.

An order was previously made that the child involved should not be publicly identified.