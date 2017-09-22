Breast cancer fight nurse from Ruthin vows to give something back after 12 months away from work

A NURSE who was forced to take time away from her dream job after being diagnosed with breast cancer has vowed to give something back to those who helped her recover.

Alison Lewis, 48, had to temporarily give up her dream job as a nurse with the Tîm Dyffryn Clwyd community mental health team in Denbigh after finding out last September that she had cancer.

The mum of two, who lives in Clocaenog, near Ruthin, underwent “gruelling” sessions of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Following successful treatment, Alison - who has worked in the NHS for more than 25 years -has set her sights on giving something back to staff at Glan Clwyd Hospital’s Cancer Centre.

She said: “I remember when I first walked through the door of the cancer centre I turned to my husband and said ‘I never thought I’d end up here’.

“It really brought a tear to my eye, but I wanted to be strong.

“It was strange to be in the position of a patient. The chemotherapy and radiotherapy wasn’t pleasant, and I had my ups and downs.

“It was tough going, but I was surrounded by people who were very ill and I feel very fortunate to have come out of it the other end.

“The staff that looked after me were absolutely amazing.

“It was really reassuring to know that they were so caring and willing to go the extra mile.”

Alison has organised a fundraising evening in aid of the Cancer Centre at Canolfan Cae Cymro in Clawddnewydd, which will take place on Friday, October 6.

The event will feature entertainment from comedian John Sellers, Denbigh-based rock band ‘Luke’, plus an auction of promises and raffle.

All 175 tickets for the event have been snapped up by friends, family and colleagues – who have also held their own fundraising events in aid of the cancer centre.

Alison added: “It’s important to remember that there’s always somebody worse off than yourself so I hope the money raised can help support people are less fortunate than me.”

Doctors have told Alison that she will need to undergo regular check-ups and take medication for the next 10 years to prevent the cancer from forming in her other breast.

Despite this, she says that she is looking forward to getting back to the job she loves later this month.