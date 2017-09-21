Man in pants slammed for climbing mountain hits back

A STUDENT who climbed Snowdon in his underpants has hit back at criticism of his charity stunt, saying he was “not rescued” as has been widely reported in the media.

Nathan French completed the 1,085-metre climb up Wales’ highest mountain clad only in Superman boxer shorts.

The 19-year-old, who is from Halewood, in Merseyside, made it to the summit in two hours and 10 minutes to raise money for Dementia UK on behalf of his grandmother, Jeanette French, 72, who was diagnosed with the illness.

”It’s just not true that I had to be rescued,” Nathan said.

“The media’s been saying all these things to make a story and lots of people on Facebook have been criticising, saying I cost emergency services thousands. It is just not true.”

He added: “I am very fit. I look after myself, I don’t drink or smoke. I admit, I got very cold, was showing the early signs of hypothermia, but I didn’t have a diagnosis of it.

“I had started shaking and my blood sugar had dropped and it was when we were coming down on the train my dad got worried and called for help.

“At the bottom I was checked over by a paramedic. He saw the funny side. I didn’t cost them thousands, at worst £20 in petrol.

Nathan, who has to date raised nearly £2,500 with his climb, added: “I wanted to help after my nan’s diagnosis. No one seems to care about the good side of the story.

“Some people are saying I should auction off my boxers – but I think I’ll hang on to them. I want to do this again on Ben Nevis.”

Liam Randall of the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at approximately 4.25pm, on Saturday, September 9, to the Snowdon Mountain Railway Station, Llanberis.

“We sent a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle and a first responder and a man was checked over at the scene, but did not require hospital treatment.”

Chris Lloyd, of the Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue, said: “People get up to all sorts of stunts on Snowdon, running up in frilly knickers and all manner of things.

“We weren’t called on this occasion, but we often are for things that are unnecessary.

“If people are doing stunts, we’d advise them always to be well prepared, be well supported with a back-up team who can carrying warm clothes, hot drinks and so on.”

Anyone wishing to contribute to Nathan’s fundraising is asked to go online at Justgiving.com/Nathan-French2.