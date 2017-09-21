Health chiefs faces questions over Wrexham GP surgeries

A health chief has faced tough questions over GP provision in Wrexham.

Gary Doherty, chief executive of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB), spoke to protesters before an executive board meeting at Glyndwr University.

Patients from practices across Wrexham were urged to attend a protest organised by Hayley Williams, patient representative at Pen y Maes Health Centre in Gwersyllt, which is run by the health board.

Miss Williams added another protest would be held before a BCUHB meeting at the Guildhall in Wrexham at 10am on Wednesday, October 11.