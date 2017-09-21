Corwen Health Centre plans approved

A long running campaign to improve health services in Corwen was today given a huge boost when the Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board agreed to the £1.5m development of an improved health centre in the town.

Campaigners and community leaders have been working for more than five years to ensure the development went ahead.

It is expected that the building work will start in 8 weeks, and should be completed within 12 months.

The improved health centre will have two new additional consulting rooms, an enlarged treatment room, two dental surgeries, with associated decontamination facilities and storage space and other expanded facilities.

In presenting the proposals Dr. Berwyn Owen, Chair of the Corwen Health Centre Redevelopment Project Board, said: “This is an important development. It’s a positive step for the Health Board, and is to be welcomed”.

Cllr Mabon Gwynfor, Cynwyd/Llandrillo Ward, said, “We campaigned long and hard for the people of the Edeirnion valley.

“This is a rural area, and we’re deprived of many of the facilities and services that can be found elsewhere.

“Corwen serves a vast area, and is an important town. The Health Board should be praised for listening to our calls.”

Cllr. Huw Jones, Corwen, said, “It’s taken a long time to reach this point. It’s excellent news that the Health Board have approved these plans, and we can now look forward to having a first class health centre in Corwen.

”We are all delighted and I’m sure the residents of Corwen and the surrounding area will be as well. It was an eight year long campaign and we had to persevere amd keep om and on and not give up. Hopefully we’ll have a celebration when it opens, so let’s hope for a mild winter so the builders won’t be delayed.”