£10,000 bridge appeal to help Anglesey's red squirrels

AN appeal is being launched to raise £10,000 to help Anglesey’s famous red squirrels cross the road.

Plas Newydd, near Llanfairpwll, where the appeal has been launched, is also seeking to recruit volunteers to help feed and care for the squirrels.

The money raised will help fund a rope bridge to run across the main road next to the National Trust property, providing safe passage for the squirrels to and from neighbouring woodland.

Each year tens of red squirrels are killed on the road and it is hoped that, as well as saving lives, the bridge will encourage squirrels to populate surrounding areas.

In October 2008, six squirrels were brought to Plas Newydd and released into the deciduous woodland.

They bred successfully and more than 100 of the creatures can now be found throughout the estate. Some have even crossed the Menai Strait.

The Plas Newydd Red Squirrel Appeal will be officially launched during this year’s Red Squirrel Week, which runs from October 29 until November 4. The annual event celebrates the success of the reintroduction of red squirrels to Anglesey.

As part of the appeal, organisers are looking for ‘red squirrel ranger volunteers’ to feed the squirrels, carry out research, promote both the Red Squirrel Appeal and conservation work.

Plas Newydd visitor experience supervisor Claire Seager said: “The red squirrels... are a huge hit with our visitors.

“Each year we receive reports from visitors and staff about dead squirrels on the road so we asked our squirrel experts and the Anglesey Red Squirrel Trust how we could stop this.

“The idea of raising money for a rope bridge was mentioned and it all took off from there.”

To donate, visit www.Just

giving.com/RedSquirrelAppeal or text PNNT49 and your donation amount to 70070.

Anyone interested in becoming a ranger is asked to email Claire.Seager@national

trust.org.uk

For more on Red Squirrel Week, call 01248 714 795 or go online at www.nationaltrust.

org.uk/plasnewydd