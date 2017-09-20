Mum's fury as bullies film attack on Rhyl pupil

A SHOCKING video filmed by bullies of a pupil being grabbed, pushed and shouted at outside her school has been shared by the victim’s mother.

The girl is seen being attacked as she leaves Blessed Edward Jones Catholic High School in Rhyl.

A friend of the girl who carried out the attack filmed the incident on her mobile phone.

It is understood that the footage was being circulated on social media, so the girl’s mum decided to turn the tables on the bully and share the video herself on her Facebook, along with a post, in efforts to shame the tormentor.

The school has vowed to investigate the incident, stating that “such behaviour will not be tolerated”.

In the video post, which has now been removed from Facebook, the mum says of her daughter: “She has been tripped over in the corridors, had food thrown in her hair at dinner and glitter thrown all over her in textiles.

“When I asked the teachers what they were going to do about it, they reassured me that an email would be sent out to all staff to make them aware of the situation and if [my daughter] came to them with any problems they would be dealt with straight away and not ignored.”

The mum said: “In the afternoon, after me leaving the meeting, she had caught wind during class that she was going to get ‘jumped’ after school.

“What you can’t see is behind the camera there are 30-odd pupils all following her down Vale Road before grabbing her.”

The film has prompted a shocked reaction and strident comments from Facebook users, with a number putting blame on the school for what happened.

A spokesman for the school said: “As a Catholic community, Blessed Edward Jones High School was saddened to witness the behaviour of one of our family last Friday.

“I would like to assure all pupils, parents and carers that we take such incidents very seriously.

”We respect and value every member of our community, recognising the need for the values of kindness and compassion in school life.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to provide a safe and secure school and set high standards in terms of behaviour towards each other, even at times of difficulty.

“I can assure everybody associated with our school that such behaviour will not be tolerated and the matters surrounding the incident will be investigated fully and fairly.”