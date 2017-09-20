Llandudno shining after busy summer

Llandudno has seen tourists flocking to the seaside town throughout the summer with shop vacancies at an all time low.

Councilor Greg Robbins, of Mostyn Ward said: “This is one of the best summers we have ever had.”

Llandudno Mayor Francis Davies said it had been a busy season for shops, retailers and hotels and the bank holiday being the busiest he had seen for a long time.

Cllr Davies said: “I think things in Llandudno are on the up.

“ I haven’t seen so many people since the late 70's which is exciting for the town and businesses.

“There have been a good number of buses comingwhich is a good sign things are on the up because they wouldn't come otherwise.”

Edward Hiller, managing director of Mostyn Estates ltd managing director, agreed with Cllr Davies adding Llandudno had plenty to be bright about.

He said: “It’s noticeable there are large numbers of families enjoying what Llandudno and North Wales have to offer and a number of people have mentioned they have never seen the resort busier.

“Anecdotal evidence suggest most of the well run hotels are at, or near, capacity and many retailers and food operators are generating robust trade.

The later said: “I have been particularly encouraged by levels of investment in the town across a broad range of commercial and other facilities.

“Over the past three months the town has seen the completion of a new lifeboat station, extension of the Links Hotel, opening of Dylan’s Restaurant at the Washington, and completion of the St George’s Hotel rooftop extension.

“The tourist information centre has moved into bright new premises at the Victoria Centre, Pavers shoe shop has opened there, and it’s expected that the Store 21 premises will be trading again soon.

“Other new lettings on Mostyn Street have resulted in only two properties being unlet and we understand that one of these is currently under offer.

“This gives an effective void rate along Mostyn Street of just over 1% which is unprecedented in the past decade or more.”

Further development is anticipated at the Tudno Castle Hotel and Mosty Champneys retail park in the near future while interest has been shown in the Pier Pavilion site and other food outlets have expressed their want for setting up shop in Llandudno.

Mr Hiller said: “The town has much to look forward to.”

Cllr Davies said it was also encouraging to see local businesses investing in their already existing sites.

He said: “Local businesses have really spent a lot of money on properties and doing them up which is all a plus.

“It is a great town we live in, we are all very fortunate.”

Llandudno hotels have also been enjoying a successful summer.

Llandudno hospitality association chairperson Berin Jones said: “It has been a continuing trend over the past two or three years during the peak summer period, we have been near capacity for accommodation.

“We have had an increase this year with more people coming during the holiday period and we are hoping the same trend continues into autumn or at least be on par.”

Mr Jones said although it was no time to become complacent and everyone needed to keep up their standards and improving where possible.

While most of the feedback has been positive there is at least one store in Llandudno that hasn’t enjoyed the success of some this summer with menswear retailer Greenwood’s entering administration.