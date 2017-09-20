'Idiotic' youths slammed after climbing onto Wrexham's Racecourse roof

Wrexham AFC bosses have condemned “idiotic” youngsters who risked life and limb climbing onto The Racecourse roof before uploading a video of their actions online.

Club director John Mills said the youth who filmed the escapade, identified on YouTube only as ‘Wazza’, risked serious injury or possibly even death by scaling the fragile Kop roof.

Another youngster was with him during the process.

Mr Mills said the club could now be forced to fork out a significant cost to make the stadium more secure and prevent others from gaining access in the same way.

In the video, one of the youths can be seen approaching the rear of the Kop up a bank to the stand itself, before using a tree to get onto the roof.

The youngster then walks along the edge of the roof before clambering down

into the stadium.

Mr Mills said yesterday: “With regard to the idiotic actions of this youth, we became aware of it late on Monday evening.

“Basically, access to the ground has been via the land owned by Wrexham Village, who have no fencing in place in the area where the former perimeter wall was in place before being demolished to build the flats.

“I was at the ground at daybreak to take a look around, and found their property in a very sorry state, with the now infamous sofas that were visible from Crispin Lane now piled up behind some bushes with some wooden pallets – a fire risk at the best of times.

“We have today approached Wrexham Village regarding this lack of fencing and the condition of the area which is, in my opinion, quite poor.”

The Kop terrace has been closed for several years, with Wrexham AM and Reds fan Lesley Griffiths saying in yesterday’s Leader that “the priority must be to redevelop the Kop” in terms of future plans for the stadium.

Mr Mills added: “We have also informed the police about the ground trespass, and appropriate measures will be taken.

“Although we have some fencing in place at the rear of the Kop stand, we are now re-examining the entire security at the rear of that stand, and also placing extra warning signage and anti-climbing deterrents in the environs of that area.

“I cannot stress how dangerous this stupid stunt has been.

“With the fragile condition of the stand roof, we could have been looking at fatalities.”

He continued: ”As with any property, you can only secure it to a certain level, and stadiums of The Racecourse’s size, with its less than modern footprint design, are particularly difficult to secure – with the determined trespasser always being able to find a way in.

“However, at what may be considerable cost to the club, we are, as previously mentioned, looking at the best way of ensuring this does not happen again.

“But, given the

alternative of possible serious injury to idiotic thrillseekers, we regard the cost, although detrimental to other areas of the club, as essential.

“Personally, I would ask people not to bother viewing what such idiots post on YouTube.

“It is only the air of publicity that encourages such moronic behaviour.”

The video has been viewed more than 900 times since being uploaded to YouTube last week.

The faces of both youths who climbed the roof could be clearly seen in the video.

A North Wales Police spokesman said a video showing two teenage boys on the roof of The Racecourse had been reported to them.

However, as there was no criminal damage, it was considered a civil matter.

l Leader Comment – see page 13.