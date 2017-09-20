Former HSBC bank in Llangollen set for major makeover as outdoor pursuits HQ

A RUN-down former bank is set for a major makeover.

Plans have been put forward to convert the old HSBC on Bridge Street in Llangollen into an outdoor pursuits headquarters, also incorporating a café and bunk-house accommodation.

Proposals have been submitted to Denbighshire County Council by Safe & Sound Outdoors on Chapel Street.

A design and access statement into the plans, prepared by Steven Eltham Architectural Technician on behalf of Blueprint Architectural Services Ltd, reads: “By supporting this application and allowing for the conversion to take place our client will be able to provide superior facilities to their existing building in which he trades from.

“This will enable our client to support the local tourism trade further.”