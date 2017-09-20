£100 reward on offer for missing Prestatyn cat which says 'hello'

A £100 reward has been offered for the recovery of a Bengal-type cat, which makes the sound of a person saying “hello” when he meows, missing in Prestatyn.

Owners Colin Bakewell, and his partner, Cathy Taylor, have set up a website with photographs and videos of the animal, which is called Milo, and telephone numbers to report sightings.

Colin and Cathy recently moved to The Broadway, Prestatyn from Cheadle Hulme, bringing their four cats with them. They kept the cats confined to the house for two weeks to get them used to their new surroundings before allowing them to wander free. But in mid-August, following a dramatic night time storm, the cat went missing.

Colin said: “We printed hundreds of leaflets, distributed them around the area and posted them at local bus stops and shops. We checked all vets in the area and the RSPCA, registered the details with Animal Search UK and posted full details on the Prestatyn Connect Facebook group.

“We had a good response to the leaflets and Facebook group, with quite a few sightings of him in the area.

“We believe he is still in the area and probably being fed by some kind soul. We have offered a £100 reward for the recovery of Milo.”

Colin said the cat is: “A Bengal, he is microchipped and neutered. He is light brown and gold in colour and has a distinctive spotty pattern. He moves like a small leopard and is very distinctive and not aggressive.”

Colin added: “He has learned to mimic the sound of a human saying 'hello'.”

In addition to the website - see https:// missingcatprestatyn. wordpress.com - videos have been posted on YouTube. Cathy is on 07897 688459 or 01745 856747.