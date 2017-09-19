Six cars ablaze at Llanymynech garage

Firefighters were called to a blaze involving six cars at a garage in Llanymynech last night.

Two crews from Oswestry attended a fire at Pant Motor Bodies, reported at 9.50pm last night (Monday), which involved six vehicles, fascia boards and soffit boards of an end terrace property.

Fire crews used two breathing apparatus and one main jet, and the incident was also attended by Operations and Fire Investigation officers.

The fire was extinguished by 10.47pm.