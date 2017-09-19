Public to get a look at Holyhead market development

THE public is being offered an insight into the £4m transformation development of Holyhead’s former Market Hall.

Guided tours of the historic building will be held on Friday, September 29, as part of celebrations to mark national Heritage Open Day.

Led by the County Council’s Heritage Regeneration Team, the project was started in January and will transform the once dilapidated building into an impressive new library, information and enterprise hub.

Originally built in 1855, the former Market Hall has lain derelict in the heart of the town centre for more than a decade.

A series of 45-minute tours of the listed building will be led by Council staff throughout the day. They will give insight into the progress made in repairing the vacant building before the start of alterations to transform it into the town’s new Library and Enterprise Hub.

There will also be demonstrations by the main contractor, Grosvenor Construction, of traditional skills deployed on the building including roofing, slate work and stone masonry.

The day forms part of the national Heritage Open Days across the UK, where venues open their doors for free to encourage the local community and visitors to discover what is on their doorstep and to give access to historic places of interest that would otherwise be closed.

Isle of Anglesey County Council’s education, youth, libraries & culture portfolio holder Cllr Meirion Jones, said: “Considerable progress has been made in the past eight months to remodel the former Market Hall to provide it with a long term sustainable future, as the town’s new Library and Enterprise Hub. The Heritage Open Day will give the community with a great opportunity to see the progress made as the project moves towards its completion date in summer 2018.”

Director Rory Moore, of Kinmel Bay based Grosvenor Construction, added: “We are proud to be working on such an iconic building, right at the heart of Holyhead. The Market Hall is all about the community which makes it all the more pleasing that we will be able to invite them into the hall to reveal progress.”

The tours will start from 9.30am with the last at 4.30pm, with bookable 45-minute slots. Given the limited number of timeslots available booking in advance is essential, via email: markethall@anglesey.gov.uk or on 01248 752407