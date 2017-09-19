Protest march against Kingdom Security forced to move to Llandudno North Shore promenade

A protest march against Kingdom Security, originally planned for the main streets of Llandudno, has been forced to take a detour and change routes.

Due to safety reasons and costings the protest march against the security firm has been forced to move to Llandudno North Shore promenade.

Organiser Carol Marubbi said the changes to the September 30 march were a minor setback but said she was still expecting a large crowd to attend.

Cllr Marubbi said: “The target is still 1,000 having had just over 300 last time.

“We are definitely going ahead but for safety reasons we are now having it on the North Shore.”

The protest was originally going to begin at North Western Gardens and make its was down to the town hall through the town.

But Cllr Marubbi said there were more obstacles than it was worth to put that plan into place – including the pricing and attendees safety.

The march will now begin at the Punch and Judy stand on the promenade and proceed down to the band stand where speakers will have their chance to voice their opions.

Attendees are asked to be at the Punch and Judty stand by 10.30am with the march beginning at 11am.

Anyone that wishes to speak at the end of the protest is asked to contact Cllr Marubbi on 07861 556 442, for running time purposes.