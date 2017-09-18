Man from Wrexham tented community man stole items

A HOMELESS man living in Wrexham’s tented community at the old Groves school has admitted four counts of theft from supermarkets.

Flintshire Magistrates Court heard that Craig Bowkett, 41, targeted QD Stores on Hope Street, Wrexham, on three separate occasions.

On September 12 he stole jars of coffee worth £23.94 before taking toiletries valued at £12.94 the following day. And on September 16 Bowlett took coffee and toiletries worth £17.95.

Helen Tench, prosecuting, told the court in Mold that Bowkett also stole candles worth £18 from Asda in Wrexham on August 25.The court heard Bowkett had received 12 drug rehabilitation requirement orders in as many years and probation staff no longer felt they could help him.

Magistrates’ chairman John Dodley handed Bowkett four suspended sentences of four months, to run concurrently for 12 months.

He ordered the defendant to pay £54.83 compensation to QD Stores, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 in costs.