Last open day of the year at Bersham Colliery

Bersham Colliery is to host its final open day of the year.

Production at the colliery, the last in the Denbighshire coalfield, ceased in December 1986.

Volunteers from North Wales Miners Association Trust open the gates of Bersham Colliery on the last Sunday of the month throughout the summer months and to groups by appointment.

The last open day this year will take place on Sunday, September 24 from 10am to 4pm, with free entry and parking.

The Grade II listed engine house has had extensive external renovation work performed over the last two years and this is still ongoing.

Tony Jones, NWMAT’s resident lamp collector, will be on hand to talk about his extensive collection of miner’s lamps.

If anyone has a lamp hidden away in the attic, bring it along for identification.

Tony may be able to tell a little of the history.

Stuart Tomlins will bring along his electrically operated loco, as well as a small stationary steam engine run by compressed air.

There will be films, slides and photographs from the days when Bersham was a working colliery.

NWMAT’s mobile museum will be back in its usual spot.

Visitors can see and handle the tools of a miner’s trade.

The 30-year-old mobile museum, which is taken out to schools and community events, is financed entirely by donations.

As a charitable trust, NWMAT is always keen to welcome new members to keep the mining heritage of North Wales alive and well.

Anyone who feels they would like to join the trust should visit northwalesminers.com Facebook group or call 07888693413.