Anglesey biker is the fastest Welshman at Manx Grand Prix circuit

AN ANGLESEY biker is all revved up after becoming the fastest Welshman at the “Manx Grand Prix” circuit after lapping over 120mph.

Barry Lee Evans from Dulas has become the second fastest rider to lap the mountain course in the 94-year history of the Manx Grand Prix event held on the Isle of Man.

Barry was competing at the annual road race and was awarded the Tommy Clucas award for his achievement.

A practice event got underway at the circuit on Saturday, August 19 and, despite a few electrical and mechanical problems, Barry was close to the top of the leader boards by the end of the week.

The morning of Wednesday, August 30, saw the Junior 600 race get underway. With over 70 competitors Barry finished in fourth place on a PRF Suzuki 600, just missing out on a podium finish by three seconds.

In the afternoon, in the lightweight four lap race, he rode his 650cc Kawasaki Supertwin into third place and achieved a podium place.

The last race of the Manx Grand prix the Lap 4 'Senior race,' was held on the Friday. It saw Barry riding a PRF sponsored Suzuki 750, and again achieving a podium with second place, despite having to make an extra pit stop for mechanical adjustments.

On his second lap, Barry rounded the circuit at an average speed of 122.344mph which made him the second fastest rider to lap the mountain course, the first Welshman to achieve this honour.

He was also awarded the lord Wakefield cup for best performance in the Junior and Senior race.

“It’s a dream come true, since I was little,” said 29-year-old Barry who started riding bikes at the age of two.

“We spent our family holidays at the Isle of Man, my dad John was mad about bikes too. I never dreamed that one day I’d be the fastest Welshman there.

“During the initial runs I’d got off to a bit of a bad start, so I wasn’t expecting it. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family and friends.

“They have always supported me and helped me in the preparation and set up. I first got into bikes because of my dad.”

Barry Lee Evans, Glen Harrison and Dean Osbourne were also awarded the GJA brown club team trophy representing the Wirrall 100 motorcycle club.