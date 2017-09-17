I am not a number

A SPECIAL celebration marking exactly to the day the 50 year anniversary of a cult 1960s TV show is being planned.

Distribution company Network is hosting a special celebration event of the Prisoner, starring Patrick McGoohan, where the series was filmed, in Porteirion, on Friday, September 29.

A fun-filled day is planned with screenings of episodes from the series, Q&As with surviving cast members and special guests.

In addition to this Network is producing and releasing a new documentary feature film, ‘In My Mind,’ which looks at the series through the point of view of McGoohan. The film will have its World Premiere at the event.