Honey fair still creating a buzz 730 years on

Its 730 years old but the Conwy Honey Fair still causes a buzz amongst locals with last Wednesday’s event being no different.

Despite bad weather predictions more than 20 beekeepers turned up for the fair to sell honey to attendees.

The money made by stall holders on the day was put towards Bees for Development with a total of £560 being raised, slightly down on the amount from last year which came in at just over £700.

Depsite these drop in numbers Conwy Beekepers secretary, Peter McFadden said it was a positive day for the group and there was a storng number of attendees floating through at any given time.

Mr McFadden said: “It went really well. It was a good ending to the season and it was positive to see Conwy so busy.”

The beekeepers are already looking ahead to their next event now with their honey to be on display at the Conwy Foof Festival in October.

Past that the date, next year’s Honey fair has already been booked on the calendar with the popular event set to take place on September 13, 2018.