Driver clocked at 144mph on A5 given suspended sentence

A driver caught doing 144mph on the A5 has been given a suspended prison sentence.

A North Wales Police spokesman confirmed that the speed was the highest ever recorded by a car in that area, where several motorcyclists have been caught in the past.

Banning Brett Wilson for 18 months, chairman Jean Bryson, sitting at Llandudno magistrates’ court, said: “You showed a shocking disregard for the road traffic laws of this country and for other road users.”

Wilson, 27, of Ringwood Drive, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving – a charge he had originally denied – and a second charge of speeding was dropped.

Prosecutor Diane Williams told the court that a police officer was parked alongside the A5 at Dinmael, between Corwen and Cerriydrudion, on April 22 when he heard loud revving from an approaching car.

The driver of the Audi R8 appeared to “floor the accelerator” as he overtook two vehicles, crossing the double white line and hatched area in the c entre of the road as he did so.

The officer, who used a calibrated distance and laser, measured the speed at 144mph, the limit there being 60mph.

“The officer followed but had difficulty catching up and because of the high risk told the area control room,” said Mrs Williams.

He eventually spotted the Audi having stopped for fuel in Cerrigydrudion and Wilson accepted what the officer told him.

Donald Roberts, defending, said there had been no chase and road conditions were good.

“He had a clear run apart from a couple of vehicles which he passed,” he said.

Mr Roberts explained that the hatched area was for oncoming vehicles wishing to turn right, but there weren’t any at that time.

“He reached that speed for only a very short period of time and no other road user was inconvenienced,” he added.

Wilson, who had hired the car, was given a 10-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. He was banned from driving for 18 months and must take an extended test before driving again.

He was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and attend a 10-day rehabilitation programme to address his thinking skills.

The chairman told him his driving was potentially extremely harmful.

“Something shocking could have occurred and I imagine everyone in this court today was truly shocked by that speed,” she added.