Police seek two males after vandals go on town spree

VANDALS went on a spree in Bangor at the weekend causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Windows were smashed at shops and premises at the railway station end of Bangor High Street in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police are examining CCTV to identify two men after the damage to properties which included a house at the front of the Bangor Islamic Centre building, an accountant’s office, antiques centre and a wedding shop. The Islamic Centre also received minor damage to a door at the rear of the building after it was kicked.

The damage comes just weeks after vandals targeted Bangor Cathedral causing damage to a processional cross, stained glass windows and historic wooden pews.

One property owner, who wished to remain anonymous said the cost of replacing his glass would cost about £500.

“I’d only been thinking I’d been lucky so far, but then this happened. Quite a few shops were damaged, the cost of it all along the High Street will easily run into the thousands. One of the windows in one of the other businesses has already been replaced, but I understand it was quite old,” he said.

Joe Pott Mercer who owns three businesses on the High Street, including a cafe, clothes and interior shop – but whose premises were unaffected – said: “There has been a lot of drunken yobs hanging about this end of town lately, coming out of the pubs, it can be quite intimidating.

“I know several of the businesses that have been affected and there have been a lot of windows smashed and damaged. There has been a lot of youths hanging about, and more homeless people on the street, its just been getting so scruffy lately.”

PC Lisa Thomas at Bangor Police Station said “ Between approximately 3.30am and 4am, on Friday September 8, damage was caused to windows in five premises located towards the train station end of Bangor High Street.

“We know that two male persons were involved and we are continuing to review CCTV footage from local properties and conduct enquiries to positively identify them.

“If you can assist with this investigation please contact North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.”

Alternatively, telephone 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.