Ifor Williams factory near Corwen evacuated after extractor fan fire

A factory on the Ty’n Llidiart Industrial Estate in Corwen was evacuated after a fire in an extrator fan.

The fire at the Ifor Williams Trailers factory happened at around 8am this morning with two crews from Bala and Wrexham attending.

The fire involved an extractor fan with the cause yet to be identified. Nobody was hurt during the fire with bosses praising the fire service for their quick response.

A spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue said: “We received a call at 8.05am alerting us to a fire at a factory on an industrial estate in Corwen

“We responded with two appliances, one from Wrexham and one from Bala using two sets of breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and one CO2 extinguisher.

“The damage was confined to the extractor fan and some metal shavings with stop called at 11.42am.”

The cause of the fire has yet to be identified.

A spokesperson for Ifor Williams Trailers said: “Our safety drills worked well and the building was evacuated quickly and most importantly of all nobody was hurt as a result of this minor fire at our facility in Corwen.

“We would like to thank the fire service for their prompt response which meant the situation was brought under control very quickly and ensured the damage was kept to minimum.

“Everybody was back in worth within two hours and everything is now back to normal.”