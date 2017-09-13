Police attending accident on A55 near Penmaenmawr

Wed Sept 13, 2017
Reporter:
Patrick Glover
Wednesday 13 September 2017 9:22
Traffic has built up following an accident near Penmaenmawr.
North Wales Police are at the scene – which happend eastbound on the A55.
No injuries have been reported.
Police are urging motorists to slow down and allow extra time to get through.
