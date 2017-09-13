Police attending accident on A55 near Penmaenmawr

Reporter:

Patrick Glover

Traffic has built up following an accident near Penmaenmawr.

North Wales Police are at the scene – which happend eastbound on the A55.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are urging motorists to slow down and allow extra time to get through.

 

