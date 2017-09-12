National heritage remembered at event in Flint

Primary school children learned all about one of North Wales’ most famous poets.

This year marks the centenary of the death of poet Hedd Wyn, who was killed on the first day of the Battle of Passchendaele at Ypres, Belgium in 1917.

To remember the poet The National Library of Wales visited Ysgol Croes Atti in Flint as part of a series of workshops throughout the year.

Ben Elias, head of Key Stage 2 at the school, said: “There have been unconfirmed suggestions that today was the day Hedd Wyn was killed.

“Year five and six are currently studying World War II, so this was something which fits in with the curriculum. They also had the chance to see some of the original transcripts of the poems.”

Hedd Wyn, whose real name was Ellis Humphrey Evans, was a well-known poet during the early 1900s and won many ‘chairs’, the trophy of the best poet, in his time.

His ambition was to win the chair at the National Eisteddfod of Wales in 1917, and it was only after his death in the war he was awarded this prize. In memory of the poet and their heritage, the pupils at Ysgol Croes Atti watched a performance by drama company, In Character, who portrayed Hedd Wyn for the children and welcomed them to join in and dress up.

The pupils enjoyed three mini workshops wherer they made origami ‘chairs,’ followed by a research quiz about the poet.

Mr Elias said: “It probably wasn’t until today the children knew the importance of the poet.

“They were aware of the history of the Eisteddfod, but not so much about him. This was something nice to include.”