Giant Redwood in Powys among the six nominees for Welsh Tree of the Year contest

A Powys tree with its own fan club is among the nominees put forward for Welsh Tree of the Year.

The public are being asked to vote for their favourite shortlisted tree in the Woodland Trust’s Tree of the Year contest.

The Giant Redwood of Llangattock, Powys, is among the half dozen seeking votes.

It stands on the banks of the Monmouth and Brecon Canal, near the quiet village of Llangattock, a specimen of the species first introduced into the UK by William Lobb in 1853, following a visit to California.

It has its own fan club and attracts plenty of visitors visitors.

Alongside the Giant Redwood, other trees shortlisted in Wales include The Fairy House Tree, Llansadwrn, Anglesey, which stands in the grounds of Treffos Independent school and nursery; The Pulpit Yew, Nantglyn, Denbighshire, which stands in the churchyard of the 700-year-old church of St James and is believed to be around 1,500 years old and the Coast Redwood, planted in 1887 at the National Trust's Bodnant Garden, near Conwy.

The Hollow Tree, Gnoll Country Park, Neath Port Talbot, an ancient oak is also on the list alongside The Bleeding Yew in St Brynach’s Church, Nevern, Pembrokeshire.

A total of 10 trees have been shortlisted in England and six in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

One tree will be chosen by experts from the four national winners to go forward to represent the UK in the 2018 European Tree of the Year contest.

To read the stories behind the trees and to vote, visit www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/visiting-woods/tree-of-the-year/wales