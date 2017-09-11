Rhyl murder victim named as Tyler Denton

A FAMILY have paid tribute to their “little princess” who died following a disturbance in Rhyl.

Tyler Denton, 25, died following a incident on Saturday, which happened just before midnight in the Llys Aderyn Du area of Rhyl.

A murder investigation has since been launched by police and a 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Tyler was from Rhyl. It is understood she was a former Rhyl High School pupil.

In a statement, the family of Tyler said: “She was a gorgeous daughter, loving sister, much adored auntie and special friend to all. Always referred to as our little mate.

“She was loved by everyone and will be missed immensely. Love you to the moon and back, now and always our little princess.”

A number of people were injured during the incident on Saturday night. Officers from North Wales Police arrived at the scene along with the Welsh Ambulance Service. A total of four people were found with serious injuries. One woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police confirmed earlier today (Monday) that they had been granted more time to question the arrested 21-year-old.

Family liaison officers continue to support Tyler’s family.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Harrison described the incident as “tragic”.

“I fully understand the concerns of the community and would like to thank them for all their patience and support whilst these enquires are ongoing,” he said.

“This is a tragic incident where a young female has sadly lost her life and a number of other people have received serious injuries.”

Superintendent Mark Pierce added: “This was an isolated incident that spilled over into the street in Llys Aderyn Du. Officers and ambulance staff were quickly on scene and started first aid. The quick action by local officers identified and located the suspect nearby who was arrested.

“The investigation is well underway and we will be conducting house to house enquiries.”

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting incident number RC17138247 or telephone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.