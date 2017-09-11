Former Brexit minister speaks policies following EU withdrawal during visit to Abergele beauty spot

AN MP branched and witnessed conservation work in action during a visit to Abergele’s Coed y Gopa.

David Jones, MP for Clwyd West, was informed about new features including a heavy duty fence, costing around £150,000, during his trip to the beauty spot. The fencing was installed by the Woodland Trust – who acquired the site in 1989 - following concerns about possible rock falls onto nearby houses.

As well as getting the chance to enjoy Coed y Gopa and see the work of the Woodland Trust, Mr Jones discussed the possible role of woodlands and trees in a new agriculture and land use policy, post-Brexit.

Mr Jones, former minister of State at the Department for Exiting the European Union, said: “Coed y Gopa is in a commanding position on the steep hill above the town of Abergele. It was acquired by the Woodland Trust (Coed Cadw) in 1989, with support from Abergele Town Council, the District and County Councils and the local community through a fundraising appeal.

“Woodland offers so many benefits in terms of health and well-being and this wood is clearly an important local asset.

“Following our withdrawal from the EU we will have the opportunity to create a new agriculture and land use policy. I very much hope that we can devise one which will make full use of trees in creating a more sustainable, attractive and productive environment.”