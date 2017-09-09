Crowds swarmed to Newtown for the 'Best Ever' Food Festival

TASTY delights warmed the crowds in Newtown at the weekend as they enjoyed the fifth and biggest ever Newtown Food Festival.

Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Mayor Sue Newham was extremely pleased with the 2017 event.

She said: “I think this was the best Food Festival so far, with an even greater variety of food, music and things for families to do.”

The festival drew people from near and far, with visitors over from twin town Les Herbiers and travelling over to Newtown from nation wide.

Cllr Newham added: “People were visiting the food festival from quite a distance, some from as far away as London and Sussex, so the event has clearly brought visitors and money into the town.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of local businesses giving financial and 'in kind' support in so any ways. I know our French friends from Les Herbiers were very impressed.”

The weekend-long festival enjoyed glorious weather on Saturday but quite the contrast when the rain clouds rolled in on Sunday.

Nonetheless, stall holders, displays and entertainment kept rolling throughout the two days.

In the French Village Tent, sponsored by Barrie Thomson from the High Street Deli, Alsace wines and French delicacies were being sampled and bought, alongside top quality local produce, sold by Mr Thomson himself.

Visitors from the Comité du Jumelage in Les Herbiers, France, arrived last Thursday evening and were warmly received by Cllr Newham, the hosts and committee at a reception in the Market Hall.

On Saturday the French Village was busy all day with people coming to buy brioches, saucissons, pâtés, vinegars and outstanding organic cheese.

Two members of the party, Ghislain and Julien, had amazing success selling their top quality wines from the Alsace: in their straw boaters and black aprons, they were charm itself, helping the constant stream of purchasers to sample the Gewurtztraminer and Pinot noir wines.

The festival included a mix of cultural delicacies and treats from across the world, including Spanish foods, demonstrations by Turon Miah of the Gulshan and some Syrian specialties served up by newly settled refugees.

Special thanks are sent to the late Dave Cornish's colleagues from Red Flame, Al Technical, NRG Audio and Collision Live Events, who went above and beyond to supply entertainment across the festival.