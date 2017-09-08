The excursion ship MV Balmoral returns to North Wales for 14 day of short cruises from Llandudno, Menai Bridge and Caernarfon in September.

The programme will run from Wednesday September 6 until Saturday 19 and will include a circumnavigation of Anglesey, sailings under the Britannia and Menai Bridges and excursions taking in Caernarfon and Beaumaris Castles, and an usual one to see Deganwy Castle from seaward.

Balmoral was built as a ferry Southampton in 1949, but eventually her role became more focussed on offering coastal cruises around the South Coast.

Having passed through the hands of a number of shipping companies, and at one stage was a floating restaurant she finally ended up as an excursion ship owned and operated by a charity.

Displacing almost 700 tons she is a member of the National Historic Fleet.

For more details of the sailings and took a cruise visit www.whitefunnel.co.uk, or telephone 0117 325 6200, and it is possible to pay on board subject to availability of spaces.