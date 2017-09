A 42-YEAR-OLD man has died in a collision between a car and a lorry near Rhayader.

The collision occurred at approximately 6.20am yesterday, Thursday, September 7 on the A470 between Rhayader and Newbridge on Wye.

The man’s next of kin have been informed.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101.