£250,000 loans to revitalise empty properties in town centres

EMPTY properties on Anglesey look set to benefit from a £250,000 fund.

Amlwch, Llangefni and Holyhead are to gain from a Town Centre Loans Fund - part of the Welsh Government’s Vibrant and Viable Places Regeneration Scheme – to help reduce the number of empty under-used sites, premises and leisure facilities in the towns.

The fund offers interest free loans to developers or owners who have viable plans in place to return empty properties back to use.

The scheme will be managed by the Isle of Anglesey County Council’s empty homes officer, Gwenda Owen.

She explained, “We’d like to hear from owners of empty properties or developers within the three town centres to discuss any plans they may have to bring empty commercial or residential properties back into use; or if they have any land in the areas which they wish to re-develop. The town centre loans fund offers flexible repayment plans, which can be agreed on an individual basis.”

Head of housing services, Shan Lloyd Williams, said, “This is an exciting opportunity with the flexibility to enable us to consider any viable project, provided it meets the criteria of the scheme. I would urge anyone who has an interest in re-developing a town centre site to contact us.”

Housing portfolio holder, Councillor Alun Mummery, added, “I very much hope to see the loans fund act as a catalyst which will help revitalise empty properties in these town centres. We’re ready to work with owners and developers in a bid to bring viable projects to fruition. Revitalising empty properties will also improve the local environment and community landscape.”

For more information, please contact Gwenda Owen via email: emptyhomesofficer@ynysmon.gov.uk telephone: 01248 752283 or visit our website: www.anglesey.gov.uk/housing/empty-homes