Dual carriageway closed as emergency services attend "incident" near Holywell

A busy dual carriageway has been shut as emergency services deal with a “police incident.”

Wales Air Ambulance crews alongside colleagues from North Wales Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service are in attendance at the A55 eastbound carriageway between Caerwys and Holywell.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed they were called at 8.50am.

North Wales Police advised road users that the road is closed for the time being with diversions in place.